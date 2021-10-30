Lizzo is unrecognizable in her 'The Mandalorian' costume: 'Grogu takes Hollywood'

Lizzo took to Hollywood in the perfect 'baby Yoda' Halloween costume. (Photo by Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images)

Lizzo spent Halloween weekend looking a little greener than usual.

The “Truth Hurts” singer took to Instagram to give followers a peek into her recent Halloween shenanigans, which included dressing up like Star Wars character Grogu for a night on the town. The character, who appears in Disney+ series The Mandalorian, is also affectionately referred to by some fans as “baby Yoda,” as the child is of the same species as the character from the original films.

Lizzo was completely incognito as Grogu, and even walked down Hollywood Boulevard at the intersection of Highland Avenue in order to take pics with fans — who had no idea it was the Grammy winner underneath the costume. After all, Lizzo fit right in, as this area of Hollywood boasts plenty of people donned in costume, hoping to snap pics with tourists.

“GROGU TAKES HOLLYWOOD,” she captioned one of her Halloween posts. “GROGU JUST WANNA SAY… LAST NIGHT IF U SAW GROGU… NO YOU DIDNT.”

In another photo, Lizzo-as-Grogu sipped a cocktail, while wearing sunglasses. She captioned the party pic, “A representative from Grogu’s publicity team has issued a statement regarding the paparazzi photos taken last night: ‘Grogu aka Baby Yoda aka The Child has no recollection of these events. In fact, these events never happened.’”

Fans couldn’t get enough of the clever costume and Halloween stunt. One wrote in her comments section, “Imagine just taking a selfie with Lizzo not knowing it’s Lizzo!!” Another added, “Lizzo trolling the city is the best thing to happen this Halloween.” A third declared, "I think is the most iconic thing I have ever seen."