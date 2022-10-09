Lizzo appeared to respond to Kanye West's comments about her weight at Toronto concert: 'I'm minding my fat Black beautiful business'

Lizzo performed at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on Friday. Robert Okine/Getty Images

Lizzo performed at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena during "The Special Tour" on Friday.

West said defending Lizzo's weight and body positivity was comparable to a "genocide of the Black race."

Lizzo said she was minding her "fat Black beautiful business" in response.

Lizzo appeared to clap back at Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, for his comments about her weight during a recent concert.

The "About Damn Time" singer made the remarks mid-performance at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on Friday during "The Special Tour." One day prior, Fox News shared the first hour of Tucker Carlson's two-part interview with West, who named-dropped Lizzo while criticizing the body-positive movement, and claimed that promoting such ideals was "demonic."

Lizzo appeared to address comments West made about her weight on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

A video shared by Canadian entertainment outlet Etalk showed Lizzo addressing the crowd after West's remarks went viral.

"I feel like everybody in America got my motherfucking name in their motherfucking mouth for no motherfucking reason," Lizzo said in the video. "I'm minding my fat Black beautiful business."

Lizzo then asked the audience if she could stay in Toronto, adding, "Who can I marry for that dual citizenship?"

Representatives for Lizzo did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

During the interview, West told Carlson that he and Lizzo share the same trainer.

"When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots … on Instagram, they attack her for losing weight, because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal, when it's actually unhealthy," West said."

He continued: "Let's get aside from the fact whether it's fashion and Vogue, which it's not, or if someone thinks it's attractive, to each his own. It's actually clinically unhealthy. For people to promote that, it's demonic."

When Carlson asked why people might "promote unhealthiness," West responded that "it's a genocide of the Black race."

"They want to kill us in any way they can," West said.

West recently became embroiled in controversy after debuting "White Lives Matter" T-shirts during Paris Fashion Week. West addressed the shirts while speaking to Carlson after the host asked why he decided to create them.

West pointed towards Tonya Harding, the first American woman to land a triple axel during a figure skating competition and the subject of the 2017 film "I, Tonya."

West made headlines after debuting "White Lives Matter" shirts at his Paris Fashion Week show. Gotham/Getty Images

"It's like if you asked Tonya Harding how she did the triple flip, or the triple spin, she was in so much practice that when it was time for her to skate in a competitive format, it just happened," West said. "It's using a gut instinct, a connection with god, and just brilliance."

West added: "That's what's happening. God is preparing us for the real battles."

