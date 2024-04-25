Was Lizzie Borden innocent? Maybe you can ask her if you win this Spirit Halloween contest

Are you ready for the thrill of your life?

Spirit Halloween has officially proclaimed the start of the spooky season with their Halfway to Halloween celebration.

The Halloween retailer has teamed up with US Ghost Adventures to offer fans a frightening giveaway that will haunt them forever.

One lucky winner, along with their group of 12, will have a chance to stay at a the notorious, horror-filled Lizzie Borden House in Fall River, MA, according to prnewswire.com.

"We are delighted to work with Spirit Halloween to roll out the red carpet and offer the public a chance to win a one-of-a-kind experience at the infamous Lizzie Borden House, which also includes additional haunted experiences and merchandise," said Lance Zaal, President & Founder of US Ghost Adventures.

Fans can enter by following Spirit Halloween's Instagram and leaving a comment on the contest post from now through April 28.

Here's what the winnings of the haunted holiday giveaway includes:

An exclusive guided house tour, including insider insight around the murder, the trial, and commonly reported hauntings

A late-night ghost tour, complete with professional ghost-hunting gear

A private breakfast in the Borden family dining room

A ghost hunting starter kit with two pieces of Ghost Daddy Ghost Hunting Gear and a lesson for two at US Ghost Adventures Ghost Hunting Course

The ultimate Lizzie Borden gift package, featuring an official hatchet, the Lizzie Borden board game, Lily the Haunted Doll, and America's Most Haunted Volume II

Winner's choice of a Ghost Tour experience in Salem or a True Crime experience in Boston for two

"Our Halfway to Halloween celebration provides fans an exhilarating taste of what's to come this fall and empowers them to start planning for their favorite season as early as they please," said Steven Silverstein, CEO of Spirit Halloween.

Halloween fans can also mark their calendars for the grand opening at the brand's flagship store in Egg Harbor Township, on Aug. 1, that includes exclusive early reveals, games, treats, themed photo ops and activities for the whole family.

Who is Lizzie Borden?

Lizzie Borden was an American woman who gained national notoriety in the late 19th century. She was famously tried and acquitted for the brutal axe murders of her father and stepmother in 1892, in Fall River, Massachusetts. The murders remain unsolved to this day, fueling lasting fascination and speculation.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: True crime meets Halloween: Spend the night at the Lizzie Borden House