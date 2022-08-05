Liz Cheney says that she and her father share a 'real despair' about what’s happening to the GOP

Republican Representative Liz Cheney sat down with CNN ’s Kasie Hunt, and spoke about her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney , and their shared view of the current Republican Party. Earlier in the day, Dick Cheney appeared in a campaign video for his daughter in which he lambasted former President Donald Trump .

“In our nation’s 246 year history, there has never been an individual who was a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump,” Dick Cheney said. “He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him. He is a coward. A real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters.”

Cheney expressed the concern her and the former vice president have for the current direction in which the GOP is heading.

“I talk to him every day about many things,” Cheney said, “and certainly, you know, his concern — look, like I am right now, he’s really focused on this moment and on what’s happening.”

Cheney’s comments aired just one day after Trump-backed election deniers won GOP primaries across the country.

“Both of us have just this real sadness, frankly, about what’s happening to our party,” Cheney said, “and a real despair about how could it be that so many Republicans would refuse to stand up and tell the truth. And it is a scary moment for the nation.”

And as she’s done in the past, Cheney remained coy about a possible presidential run in 2024.

“Does Dick Cheney want Liz Cheney to run for president in 2024?” Hunt asked. “Dick Cheney is a big Liz Cheney supporter,” Cheney replied. Hunt later added, “I would just like the record to reflect that you did not say that Dick Cheney is not telling you to run for president in 2024.”

Don Lemon Tonight airs weeknights at 10 p.m. on CNN.

