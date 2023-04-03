'Living with Chucky' sneak peek: Growing up with Chucky

Watch an exclusive clip from the new documentary about the evolution of the 'Child's Play' franchise

Video Transcript

- Everybody who I've been interviewing for this has, in one way or another, been a part of how I've grown up.

- That's interesting.

- Chucky has been at the helm of my family, I think. So it's like kind of--

- You were how old when it came into your life?

- You were a little one. You were, like, three years old, four years old.

- So you literally grew up with somebody-- like, you grew up with him in the family.

- I view him as a little brother because I'm the youngest. I always wanted a little sibling. I thought it was very interesting that Fiona and I both share growing up with this doll, but in different aspects of her dad was an actor and mine was the head puppeteer.

- I was maybe six or five?

- You were young.

- I was young.

- Still a baby.

- I remember seeing him in the voiceover booth, and he was screaming like he was being burned alive, which I guess he was in the movie. And I ran and hid under a desk.

- Yeah, you ran-- no, you ran out of the out of the thing into the parking lot.

- You start screaming and crying. You run back upstairs into your bedroom and hopped on your bed, crying hysterically, telling everybody that you weren't going to go downstairs because the bad people came. The bad people were here. And I look, and there's Tiffany and Chucky sitting on our couch.

- And poor little thing came in and heard her daddy dying, being burned to death, and freaked out.

[SCREAMING]

- I was so mad at him for leaving the dolls out because you were just absolutely traumatized.

- I've been in a theater and watched my dad-- watched his head explode in a microwave or whatever over and over again. And I didn't-- I don't like it. And I still don't like to watch him die.

- I feel like that's something-- because my dad dies in one of the movies.

- That's right.

- So I feel like we have this mutual understanding of what it's like to watch our parents die.

- To watch our parents die, yeah.