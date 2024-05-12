Live: Welcome to Rockville heads for the finish line in Daytona

And here it is: Welcome to Rockville 2024 enters its final lap. And Happy Mother's Day!

The weather for Sunday could not be better. A smattering of rain early but temps have generally been mild, topping out at a high of 80.

Today's bands to close out the fest will include Breaking Benjamin, Evanescence, Sum 41 and Slipknot.

StrateJacket performs early at Welcome to Rockville, Day 4, at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

Oh, and if you look to the southeast at say about 8:53 p.m., you might even catch the launch of SpaceX Starlink rocket from Cape Canaveral.

Check back often for observations about the scene on the infield, interviews with fans and a look at the array of non-musical diversions, among other dispatches from the heart of Rockville in Daytona Beach.

Everyone is buzzing about pickpockets

Six Colombian nationals were arrested Friday in a wave of wallet and cellphone thefts at the fest. Volusia Sheriff's deputies arrested two more people on Saturday night.

Facebook had a lot to say about it. RockVillians, a Welcome to Rockville fan page, had plenty of posts about the thefts

Body camera image shows Volusia Sheriff's deputies arresting a suspect in a wave of thefts at the Welcome To Rockville music fest on Friday.

"So are we not gonna talk about the over 200 phones stolen? Cops arrested multiple people involved and are returning everyone’s phones to them, if you know someone who had their phone stolen tell them to have a friend call the phone! A detective will answer and get your phone back to you!"

"Police officer that we talked to said this is the biggest bust of stolen phones they’ve ever had in Daytona, that they’re sure that there were more people involved than they have arrested so far." ― Natalie Rousa

"Folks, I caught a dude doing this day 1 at Skillet . . . wearing normal clothes, but usually not fest clothes ( no bands or outfits, fest shirts, etc) they move laterally with no reasonable purpose ( not towards the stage or out of the area, just moving along bumping people. They almost always work in a pair or maybe 3 if one's the bag man. They usually work the edge of the pit and they will do a swipe along the outside of your pockets to feel an imprint. If you catch them? Its a simple hand slip in a mosh pit, totally normal." ― LJ Toles

Keep an eye on your stuff and your neighbor, people.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Live: Final day of Welcome to Rockville 2024 in Daytona Beach