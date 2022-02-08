Here is the full list of 2022 Oscar nominations

Nominations for the 94th Academy Awards will be announced Tuesday. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

The nominations for the 2022 Academy Awards were announced early Tuesday morning by actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan.

The finalists in all 23 categories were revealed in two parts via a global livestream on Oscar.com and Oscars.org, along with the motion picture academy’s social media accounts (Twitter, YouTube and Facebook).

The 94th Academy Awards will be held March 27 at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood and televised live on ABC.

Here's the full list of nominees; see how they match up with our predictions.

Best picture



“Belfast”



“CODA”



"Don't Look Up"



“Drive My Car”



“Dune”



“King Richard”



"Licorice Pizza”



"Nightmare Alley"



"The Power of the Dog"



"West Side Story”

Best director



Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”)



Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”)



Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)



Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”)



Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”)

Lead actor



Javier Bardem ("Being the Ricardos")



Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)



Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”)



Will Smith (“King Richard”)



Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

Lead actress



Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)



Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)



Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”)



Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)



Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)

Supporting actor



Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)



Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)



Jesse Plemons ("The Power of the Dog")



J.K. Simmons (“Being the Ricardos”)



Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)

Supporting actress



Jessie Buckley ("The Lost Daughter")



Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)



Judi Dench ("Belfast")



Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)



Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)

Adapted screenplay



“CODA”



“Drive My Car”



“Dune”



“The Lost Daughter”



“The Power of the Dog”

Original screenplay



"Belfast"



"Don’t Look Up"



"King Richard"



"Licorice Pizza"



"The Worst Person in the World"

Story continues

Animated feature



"Encanto"



"Flee"



"Luca"



"The Mitchells vs. the Machines"



"Raya and the Last Dragon"

International feature



Japan, “Drive My Car”



Denmark, “Flee”



Italy, “The Hand of God”



Bhutan, “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”



Norway, “The Worst Person in the World”

Cinematography



"Dune"



"Nightmare Alley"



"The Power of the Dog"



"The Tragedy of Macbeth"



"West Side Story"

Costume design



"Cruella"



"Cyrano"



"Dune"



"Nightmare Alley"



"West Side Story"

Documentary feature



“Ascension”



“Attica”



“Flee”



“Summer of Soul”



“Writing With Fire”

Documentary short subject



“Audible”



“Lead Me Home”



“The Queen of Basketball”



“Three Songs for Benazir”



“When We Were Bullies”

Editing



"Don't Look Up"



"Dune"



"King Richard"



"The Power of the Dog"



"Tick, Tick ... Boom!"

Makeup and hairstyling



“Coming 2 America”



“Cruella”



“Dune”



“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”



“House of Gucci”

Music (original score)



“Don’t Look Up”



“Dune”



“Encanto”



“Parallel Mothers”



“The Power of the Dog”

Music (original song)



“Be Alive” from “King Richard”



“Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto”



“Down To Joy” from “Belfast”



“No Time To Die” from “No Time to Die”



“Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days”

Production design



"Dune"



"Nightmare Alley"



"The Power of the Dog"



"The Tragedy of Macbeth"



"West Side Story"

Short film (animated)



“Affairs of the Art”



“Bestia”



“Boxballet”



“Robin Robin”



“The Windshield Wiper”

Short film (live action)



“Ala Kachuu - Take and Run”



“The Dress”



“The Long Goodbye”



“On My Mind”



“Please Hold”

Sound



“Belfast”



“Dune”



“No Time to Die”



“The Power of the Dog”



“West Side Story”

Visual effects



“Dune”



“Free Guy”



“No Time to Die”



“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”



“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.