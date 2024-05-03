Live music and more is back in Downtown Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Nice weather rolling in means one thing: live music in Downtown Topeka is back!

Eats and Beats, sponsored by KSNT, is back for the fourth summer in a row. Every Thursday through August, Evergy Plaza will be filed with food trucks, live bands and beer gardens. Thursday, May 2, the food truck lineup consisted of Poppin Squeeze, Poppin Mini’s, Ronn’s Jazzy Doggs, JLG Mexi-Q, Kansas Snack Shack, Burger Bus and Travelin’ Tom’s.

Dylan Tyler, Event Manager with Evergy Plaza, told 27 News the goal of Eats and Beats is to offer a safe and fun environment for everyone.

NE Kansas Foundation collects donations for Westmoreland residents after deadly tornado

“Our motto is ‘Community Connects’, so that’s kind of what we do,” Tyler said. “We try and get as many community business owners out here, as many families out here to just really create an atmosphere that everyone can enjoy.”

To kick off Eats and Beats for 2024, the Topeka High School drumline opened for the headlining band The Bash.

Next week, Eats and Beats will start at 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. May 9 at Evergy Plaza. The Basement Melons will be opening for the headline band, ALter Ego. The following food trucks will be available: Poppin Squeeze, Poppin Mini’s, Bobby’s Food Co., Taqueria Mexico Lindo, Dj’s Catering, Rosi’s Tomales and Manila Snow Cone Company.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts. Sign up for our Storm Track Weather app by clicking here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.