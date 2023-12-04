'We Live Here: The Midwest' sneak peek: 'We just pushed beyond'

Watch an exclusive clip from the new Hulu documentary.

Video Transcript

- I think the other layer to that too of being a woman preaching in the evangelical context was already, like, we're allowing you to do this because we were a more progressive evangelical nondenominational church. We just pushed beyond what that tradition was willing to hold.

I desperately miss the church. Nobody really asks me this question, so sorry. There's, like, a lot of emotion attached to it. I gave a significant amount of my life to the church because I love the people so much, and I really love the ideas that Jesus represents of unconditional love, of reaching out to those who are marginalized. I mean, probably because I did have a queer identity. I didn't know it my whole life that Jesus spoke those things to me, that I was acceptable.

And it utterly breaks my heart that my unconditional love for Nia was the thing that had to break my relationship with the church because for me, it is the church. Like, for me, this is my religion. This is my faith, this kind of love.