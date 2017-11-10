Live-action Star Wars TV series: will it be worth signing up to Disney streaming service?

Rey in a scene from the upcoming “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” expected in theaters in December. (Industrial Light & Magic/Lucasfilm via AP, File)

Is a new ‘Star Wars’ film every year just not quite enough for you? Fear not! Disney’s Bob Iger has revealed that a live-action ‘Star Wars’ TV series will be coming to Disney’s streaming service in 2019.

Lucasfilm and Disney

Ever since Disney bought Lucasfilm back in 2012, they’ve been looking for ways to milk this cash cow. Paying the not inconsiderable sum of $ 4 billion, Disney are sure working hard to get their money’s worth as they suck Lucasfilm’s udders of every drop of precious (blue?) milk.

So it’s no surprise to hear Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy talking up the next ten years of ‘Star Wars‘ films recently. But all has been a little quiet on the TV side of things, with the last animated series ‘Star Wars Rebels’ wrapping up this year after four seasons.





Live-action Star Wars on TV

But now, with Iger’s announcement, we are finally going to see a live-action ‘Star Wars’ TV series. This was slightly overshadowed yesterday by the news that ‘The Last Jedi‘ director Rian Johnson is planning a new ‘Star Wars’ trilogy of films.

While we know that Johnson’s new trilogy will not focus on the Skywalkers, there has been no such information forthcoming about the new TV series yet.

The worry is that as this new show will be streaming on Disney’s presumably very family-oriented streaming service, it might be… you know… for kids. Yes OK maybe ‘Star Wars’ is supposed to be for kids. But what about for those of us who aren’t kids anymore and still want more ‘Star Wars’ goodness.





Star Wars TV ideas

We want a Darth Vader TV series. A dark, violent, intense series. A series that features Vader hunting down Jedis and slaughtering rebels in all corners of the galaxy. Too adult?

How about going back to the times of the Old Republic, thousands of years before the events of the ‘Star Wars’ films? Players and readers of the ‘Star Wars: Knight of the Old Republic’ games and comics are crying out for these properties to be adapted.





Star Wars streaming

The problem is that this ‘Star Wars’ TV show will only be available on the Disney streaming service. Disney releases will be removed from Netflix and you’ll be stuck with another subscription if you want to watch the ‘Star Wars’ TV series. The good news is, Bob Iger says that it will cost you substantially less than your Netflix subscription each month.

So will you consider subscribing to a Disney streaming service for a new ‘Star Wars’ TV show? Or will franchise fatigue have well and truly overwhelmed you by 2019?

