Liv Morgan Arrested For Possession In Florida

WWE’s Liv Morgan was arrested yesterday in Sumter County, Florida, following a traffic stop with the superstar.

According to a report from PWInsider, Morgan was stopped by police and arrested after being charged with possession of marijuana (not more than 20 grams), as well as possession of other drugs.

Morgan was released after posting bond

Another report from the Villages-News in Florida notes that the Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed Morgan’s vehicle crossing over the yellow and white lines of the roadway “several times,” and that when they approached Morgan’s car, the smell of marijuana was apparent.

Alongside the marijuana, police also found a “vape pen containing an oil-like substance” that also tested positive for marijuana.

Morgan was subsequently booked at the Sumter County Detention Center, and then released last night after posting a $3,000 bond.

