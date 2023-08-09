'A little warped ... a lot funny.' Former FBI sketch artist draws Cape scenes with a twist

When Andrew Neil McGonagle was an FBI-trained sketch artist working as a Cape and Islands criminal investigator, colleagues often told him he should publish a book of sketches.

(Not of wanted people in his forensic sketches but of humorous scenes he drew in his off-time.)

Now, a decade after retiring, McGonagle, who goes by Neil, has done just that.

“The Things I See Down By The Sea: A Satirical Collection of Cape Cod” (Dorrance Publishing Co., 2023, $19) is available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Target, and will soon be sold at some local stores, said McGonagle, who will have his first book signing at 2 p.m. Aug. 15 at Jonathan Bourne Library, 19 Sandwich Road in Bourne.

“My whole family (growing up) and myself had that Irish warped sense of humor. At one point, I had a t-shirt that said, ‘I work in Crime Scene. I never get invited to a good time,’” McGonagle said, during an interview at Daily Brew Coffee House in Cataumet, where he often sketches.

“I always have a small sketchbook with me,” he said. “If you look at my cartoons, you can pretty much tell where I’ve been.”

In the mid-1990s, McGonagle was one of 13 chosen from around the world to study forensic sketching with the FBI at Quantico. The FBI called on his services a few times after the training, especially post-9/11.

“We were all very good artists already,” he recalled of his training. “With the FBI, it was less about drawing and more about (honing) interview techniques.”

McGonagle recalled one case where two children being interviewed about a would-be abductor each, separately, described him as having “Bugs Bunny” teeth. McGonagle drew the suspect with oversized, protruding teeth, which his colleagues had trouble accepting.

But when the suspect was arrested, he had oversized, protruding teeth.

“I knew that those two young girls were offering a description within their frame of reference. The fact that they both chose that image told me a lot.”

So how does a career of criminal investigation for the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department lead to a paperback book of cartoons filled with lighthouses, sharks, clams, seagulls and other iconic Cape images?

McGonagle said his book represents the way he sees the world after decades of being a criminal investigator.

Explaining the cartoon on the cover, McGonagle said tourists see a lighthouse surrounded by ocean but he sees the sharks lurking just beneath the surface.

The sketches inside reflect that same sense of humor — an angle that makes you say “That’s a little warped, but a lot funny!”

McGonagle dedicated the book to his wife of 38 years, Martha Reese McGonagle, Bourne’s first female patrol officer and the first woman to work as police prosecutor and present cases in court for the department. She died in 2021 after contracting COVID-19 at age 63. He notes in the dedication that she supported and encouraged all his ventures.

Also in the dedication are his parents and seven siblings, the Irish family where, he said, he grew up with his "sometimes odd" sense of humor.

