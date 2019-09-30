Little People, Big World's Amy Roloff Speaks Out After Her Mother's Death: 'Life Is a Gift'

Amy Roloff is mourning the loss of her mother.

On Monday, PEOPLE confirmed that Roloff’s mom, Patricia Knight, had died at age 86.

Following the sad news, the Little People, Big World star spoke out about Knight’s death while celebrating the long life she lived.

“I am so sad about my mom’s passing, but comforted by all the memories I have and that she lived a happy, long life with my father. She was a great mom,” Roloff, 55, said in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE.

In her statement, the TLC personality also thanked her fans for their “condolences and well wishes.”

“Life is a gift, appreciate the moments in each day,” she concluded.

While details of Knight’s death are unknown, the family will honor her memory on Oct. 24 at a local Michigan funeral home, according to the obituary.

After Knight’s death was made public on Monday, Roloff hinted at the loss in an Instagram post.

“It’s been a tough week after hearing sad news,” she captioned a photo of her two grandchildren.

The TLC star continued, “But these two – my grand kids Jackson and Ember – always make me smile and melt my heart. Simply, Love them so much. #grandkids#imthankful #imblessed#amyroloffssecondact love being a grandma!” (Roloff was previously married to Matt Roloff, with whom she shares four children: twin brothers Jeremy and Zach, 29, daughter Molly, 26, and youngest son Jacob, 22.)

In June, Roloff revealed to her followers on Instagram that she was returning to her home state of Michigan to spend some quality time with her parents after her mom had been admitted to the hospital.

During the trip, she shared a smiling photo of herself and her 90-year-old father at the dinner table after visiting Knight at the medical facility.

“Wish it was for other reasons than my Mom being in the hospital- I love coming ‘home’ to Michigan,” she wrote. “After visiting w/ my Mom in the hospital I made dinner for my Dad! He enjoyed it and I loved making it for him.”

The next day, Roloff said that she was waiting to learn whether the family matriarch could return home.

“So glad I got to come home and visit w/ my Mom and Dad. Waiting to hear if she gets to come home today,” Roloff wrote alongside a photo of herself in front of her parents’ Michigan home.

“Her heart is weak though and she gets tired easily but her mind is sharp,” Roloff said of her mother. “The transition of slowing down and not doing all she’d like to do will be hard. Just need to appreciate the moments, what she can do and the days that are left.”

