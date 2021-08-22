Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Welcomes First Baby: 'Welcome to the World'

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards

Perrie Edwards is a mom!

The Little Mix singer has announced that she welcomed her first baby with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, a professional soccer player, on Saturday.

Edwards shared a pair of black-and-white photos of her newborn to Instagram early Sunday morning, featuring the baby's hand, ear, and foot.

"Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21 ♥️," she wrote.

Edwards, 27, announced her pregnancy back in May, posting a pair of maternity photos on Instagram that showcased her baby bump alongside Oxlade-Chamberlain, also 27.

"So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate," she captioned the post. "Me + Him = You 🌎♥️ We can't wait to meet you baby Ox!"

Over on his Instagram page, Oxlade-Chamberlain also shared the exciting news, writing, "Anyone got any advice on how to change nappies? 😅 so grateful and excited to become a dad ❤️ bring on the sleepless nights 🤪."

Edwards' announcement came almost one week after fellow Little Mix member Leigh-Anne Pinnock shared her own pregnancy news, sharing that she's expecting her first child with fiancé Andre Gray.

Pinnock, 29, also posted images from a maternity photo shoot, including some of her soccer star fiancé with one hand on her stomach and the other on her shoulder.

"We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true," the singer captioned the post. "We can't wait to meet you. ❤️😍"

Edwards was first romantically linked to Oxlade-Chamberlain in November 2016, according to Cosmopolitan U.K., which was one year after ex Zayn Malik called off their two-year engagement.

The "Woman Like Me" singer made her relationship with Oxlade-Chamberlain Instagram official in February 2017 when she posted a photo kissing him in front of the Eiffel Tower, captioning it simply, "Him."