Literate Matters: 'A Cloud Over the Land' asks if honesty can win against greed

There are volumes of stories cataloging the deception wrought on native people in order to steal land on this continent.

But while the Trail of Tears or the Osage atrocities are well documented, there’s another story that originates much closer to home — in nearby Cheboygan County — that was no less devastating, though it has remained somehow less well understood by non-native observers.

Glen Young

In October 1900, members of the Burt Lake Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians — the Cheboiganing Band — started their day predictably, according to local historian Rick Wiles, author of “A Cloud Over the Land.”

Soon enough a small collection of the men were called into Cheboygan to pick up paychecks, money owed them for mill work and lumbering. It was a ruse.

Their families stayed behind at Indian Village on Indian Point, part of a peninsula jutting into Burt Lake and once known as the "Idyll of Michigan."

But what began as mundane quickly turned menacing, as a horde on horseback–led by “Sheriff Fred Ming, his face sporting a thick black mustache, and banker John McGinn, in a high collared overcoat” — rode into the village, ordering elders, women and children out into the cold, before burning their homes to ash, a cloud of dark smoke visible for miles.

Indian Village “had 19 cabin homes, several barns, a Catholic church, a priest’s house, a cemetery, livestock pens, chicken coops, a woodlot, and an orchard with 500 apple trees.” In other words, a typical turn of the century community in rural Northern Michigan. But McGinn, a land speculator, claimed the land, arguing the band’s delinquent taxes rendered the property his.

“A Cloud Over the Land" by Rick Wiles.

In a compact but forceful accounting, Wiles explains how the Band came to occupy the land, and how the 1836 Treaty of Washington provided that the “Cheboiganing Band was to have 1,000 acres on Indian Point reserved for them in perpetuity.” Eventually whittled to 375 acres, the Band collected a downpayment of $355 — scrimped from individual members’ government annuities — in 1845.

Records kept at the state’s General Land Office provided assurances Michigan’s governor and “his successors” would hold the land in trust for the Band “forever.” Until 1878, for example, the county’s elected treasurer refused to accept tax payments. But a new treasurer in 1879 reversed course. Band leaders were not told of the change, but speculators like McGinn turned attention to advantage.

Wiles explains how subsequent agreements affirmed the Band’s hold on the acreage, though changing personalities, at the local level as well as in state government and at the Office of Indian Affairs in Washington, led to confusion and chicanery, leaving the Burt Lake Band unable to restore the village, even with the law on their side.

Still, not everyone was a cheat. Governor Hazen Pingree “was furious” when he learned about the crime, even calling for a special session of the legislature to make amends. Unfortunately, Pingree’s anger ran aground on bureaucratic malaise. Other “Good Samaritans” worked to right the wrong too, but found equally unsympathetic authorities.

Ultimately, Wiles’ success is his attention to the law and the language detailing the Band’s rightful title. He believes the story’s main takeaways implicate the malfeasance and misfeasance of local, state and federal officials, as well as more than one misguided ruling by uninformed judges as the Band sought legal redress. From the opening through his last damning pages, readers get an easily understood — but nonetheless troubling — examination of how manipulation forged by greed created “A Cloud Over the Land.”

Good reading.

“A Cloud Over the Land” is available directly from the Burt Lake Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians. Go to burtlakeband.org/a-cloud-over-the-land.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Literate Matters: 'A Cloud Over the Land' asks if honesty can win against greed