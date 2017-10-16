    Listing how each top NCAA school is reacting to hoops probe

    The Associated Press
    FILE - In this March 14, 2012, file photo, a player runs across the NCAA logo during practice in Pittsburgh before an NCAA tournament college basketball game. The spate of arrests, the details of under-the-table bribes to teenagers and the expected downfall of one of the sport’s best-known coaches has triggered uncomfortable soul searching among universities that run the nation’s most prominent college basketball programs. At stake is the future of a business that, over the span of 22 years ending in 2032, will produce $19.6 billion in TV money for the NCAA Tournament, known to the public, simply, as March Madness. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

    The Associated Press asked 84 top universities with major basketball programs as well as six top conferences about their response to a federal corruption scandal that has overshadowed college hoops as the season gets ready to begin.

    Of 64 schools that responded, 29 said the probe prompted their own internal reviews. So did the Pac-12 conference, which formed a task force to dive into the culture and issues of recruiting. Another 35 schools and the Big East Conference said they were not specifically responding to the federal probe, though many of the "no" responses came with the caveat that the school's athletic department is always reviewing its compliance.

    Here's a full list of how each school and conference responded to the question: "Are you reviewing your own basketball program - internally or with a consultant - as a response to the federal probe?"

    ___

    YES:

    Alabama

    Arizona

    Arkansas

    Auburn

    Baylor

    California

    Clemson

    Colorado

    Creighton

    Duke

    Florida State

    Kansas

    Kansas State

    Louisville

    Miami

    Michigan State

    NC State

    North Carolina

    Oklahoma

    Oklahoma State

    Ole Miss

    South Carolina

    St. John's

    Stanford

    TCU

    UNLV

    Southern California

    Wichita State

    Wisconsin

    Pac-12 Conference

    ___

    NO:

    Arizona State

    Butler

    DePaul

    Gonzaga

    Illinois

    Indiana

    Iowa

    Iowa State

    LSU

    Marquette

    Maryland

    Memphis

    Michigan

    Minnesota

    Nebraska

    Northwestern

    Notre Dame

    Ohio State

    Oregon

    Oregon State

    Penn State

    Pittsburgh

    Purdue

    Rutgers

    SMU

    San Diego State

    Syracuse

    Texas

    UConn

    Utah

    Virginia

    Virginia Tech

    Washington

    Washington State

    Xavier

    Big East

    ___

    DECLINED RESPONSE:

    Boston College

    Florida

    Georgetown

    Georgia

    Georgia Tech

    Harvard

    Kentucky

    Mississippi State

    Missouri

    Providence

    Saint Mary's

    Seton Hall

    Tennessee

    Texas A&M

    Texas Tech

    UCLA

    Vanderbilt

    Villanova

    Wake Forest

    West Virginia

    ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, SEC conferences

    ___

