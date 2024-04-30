Listen to second-to-last episode of 'Where Secrets Go To Die' podcast

Detroit Free Press subscribers can now listen to the newest episode of "Where Secrets Go to Die: The Disappearance of Derrick Henagan," an eight-part true crime serial podcast built on long-form investigative journalism, at freep.com/secrets. All the released episodes are available early for subscribers on the playlist page.

Episode 7, told in two parts called "Attempted Perjury" and "The Ax in the Wall," takes a closer look at what police did to investigate Derrick Henagan's disappearance.

Reporter and host John Wisely takes a look at the other suspects and odd pieces of evidence — such as a hidden ax and a text chain between cops. Listeners also hear jailhouse interviews between Dyanna Maddox and an aggressive investigator.

Parts A and B are both out now.

"Secrets" is the story of Henagan, a downstate man who moves to Michigan’s remote Upper Peninsula in the winter of 2007-08, then vanishes. Follow along as Wisely, a veteran Free Press journalist, investigates Henagan's case following a news tip on a triple murder. Wisely's reporting uncovers serious concerns about the Michigan State Police — especially Trooper David Moeggenborg.

If you know something about the Henagan case that you'd like to share with Wisely, you can reach him through encrypted email at wiselyj@proton.me.

Michigan State Trooper Nathan Grenfell, left, questions Dyanna Maddox about the disappearance of Derrick Henagan. Maddox was in jail at the time on drug-related charges.

LEFT: Kenny Stebleton, a guy who worked on cars at Denny Murdock’s place, stands inside his log cabin home in McMillan. RIGHT: David Hopper, a former Newberry Post commander for the Michigan State Police, stands inside a restaurant after his Kiwanis Club meeting in Newberry.

"Secrets" was also made by Darcie Moran, Garrett Tiedemann, Tad Davis, Robin Chan, Adrienne Roberts, Kathy Kieliszewski, Jim Schaefer, and Anjanette Delgado.

Our theme music is “Abyss,” an original song by Camilla Cantu and Brian Castillo.

