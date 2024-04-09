Listen to the next episode of 'Where Secrets Go to Die' podcast

Detroit Free Press subscribers can now listen to the next episode of "Where Secrets Go to Die: The Disappearance of Derrick Henagan," an eight-part true crime series built on long-form investigative journalism, at freep.com/secrets. All the released episodes are available early for subscribers on the playlist page.

If you’re not yet a subscriber, join us today to get access to the show.

Episode 4, called "Sins of the Father," digs into the internal affairs files on Michigan State Police Trooper David Moeggenborg. His daughter, Meghan Moeggenborg, tells us about a horrifying walk in the woods and the threat she said he made if she ever spoke about it afterward.

"Secrets" is the story of Henagan, a downstate man who moves to Michigan’s remote Upper Peninsula in the winter of 2007-08, then vanishes. Follow along as John Wisely, a veteran Free Press reporter, investigates Henagan's case after we got a news tip on a triple murder. Wisely's reporting uncovers serious concerns about the police — especially Moeggenborg.

If you know something about the Derrick Henagan case that you'd like to share with Wisely, you can reach him through encrypted email at wiselyj@proton.me.

Meghan Moeggenborg, the daughter of Michigan State Trooper David Moeggenborg, helped search the property near her father's home for the remains of missing man, Derrick Henagan.

Sign up for our email updates on this story through our newsletter.

"Secrets" was also made by Darcie Moran, Garrett Tiedemann, Tad Davis, Robin Chan, Adrienne Roberts, Kathy Kieliszewski, Jim Schaefer and Anjanette Delgado.

Our theme music is “Abyss,” an original song by Camilla Cantu and Brian Castillo.

The Free Press has won the Michigan Press Association's "Podcast of the Year" award for four years in a row. Listen to all of our shows at freep.com/podcasts.

If you need help: For domestic violence resources, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE or go to thehotline.org.

For substance misuse and mental health resources, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration at 800-662-HELP or go to samhsa.gov/

Anjanette Delgado is an executive editor and leads the audio team at the Detroit Free Press. Twitter: @anjdelgado. Become a subscriber.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Episode 4 of 'Where Secrets Go to Die' podcast out now