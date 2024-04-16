Listen to newest episode of 'Where Secrets Go To Die' podcast

Detroit Free Press subscribers can now listen to the newest episode of "Where Secrets Go to Die: The Disappearance of Derrick Henagan," an eight-part true crime serial podcast built on long-form investigative journalism, at freep.com/secrets. All the released episodes are available early for subscribers on the playlist page.

If you’re not yet a subscriber, join us today to get access to the show.

Episode 5, called "The Bounty Hunter," explores a bail bondswoman's work in the case and the theories she has developed. That bail bondswoman, Jody Newman, also tells us about phone calls she has recorded with people close to Henagan. She also lets us play those recordings for you.

"Secrets" is the story of Henagan, a downstate man who moves to Michigan’s remote Upper Peninsula in the winter of 2007-08, then vanishes. Follow along as John Wisely, a veteran Free Press reporter, investigates Henagan's case following a news tip on a triple murder. Wisely's reporting uncovers serious concerns about the police — especially a Michigan State Police trooper, David Moeggenborg.

If you know something about the Derrick Henagan case that you'd like to share with Wisely, you can reach him through encrypted email at wiselyj@proton.me.

Jody Newman, of Lake City, Mich., has been working the Derrick Henagan case for years now.

Sign up for our email updates on this story through our newsletter.

"Secrets" was also made by Darcie Moran, Garrett Tiedemann, Tad Davis, Robin Chan, Adrienne Roberts, Kathy Kieliszewski, Jim Schaefer, and Anjanette Delgado.

Our theme music is “Abyss,” an original song by Camilla Cantu and Brian Castillo.

The Free Press has won the Michigan Press Association's "Podcast of the Year" award for four years in a row. Listen to all of our shows at freep.com/podcasts.

If you need help: For domestic violence resources, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE or go to thehotline.org.

Darcie Moran is an executive podcast producer, support editor and reporter at the Detroit Free Press. Twitter: @darciegmoran

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Episode 5 of 'Where Secrets Go to Die' podcast out now