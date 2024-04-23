Listen to new episode of 'Where Secrets Go To Die' podcast

Detroit Free Press subscribers can now listen to the latest episode of "Where Secrets Go to Die: The Disappearance of Derrick Henagan," an eight-part true crime serial podcast built on long-form investigative journalism, at freep.com/secrets. All the released episodes are available early for subscribers on the playlist page.

Episode 6, called "Drugs, Sex and Secrets," takes listeners into the dark underbelly of the Upper Peninsula, and a trooper's ties to it. Locals help examine the culture of policing in this remote location, along with the drugs, sex work and alleged police misconduct swirling around residents tied to the Derrick Henagan case.

Reporter and host John Wisely also uncovers a startling decision Michigan State Police made related to Trooper David Moeggenborg.

"Secrets" is the story of Henagan, a downstate man who moves to Michigan’s remote Upper Peninsula in the winter of 2007-08, then vanishes. Follow along as Wisely, a veteran Free Press journalist, investigates Henagan's case following a news tip on a triple murder. Wisely's reporting uncovers serious concerns about the police — especially Moeggenborg.

If you know something about the Derrick Henagan case that you'd like to share with Wisely, you can reach him through encrypted email at wiselyj@proton.me.

Missy Kerridge, the mother of Sadie Overland, holds a portrait of her daughter as she stands inside her home in Germfask on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.

"Secrets" was also made by Darcie Moran, Garrett Tiedemann, Tad Davis, Robin Chan, Adrienne Roberts, Kathy Kieliszewski, Jim Schaefer, and Anjanette Delgado.

Our theme music is “Abyss,” an original song by Camilla Cantu and Brian Castillo.

The Free Press has won the Michigan Press Association's "Podcast of the Year" award for four years in a row. Listen to all of our shows at freep.com/podcasts.

If you need help: For substance misuse resources call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration at 800-662-HELP or go to samhsa.gov/

To report a suspected case of human trafficking, go to humantrafficking.org or call the hotline at 888-373-7888 to submit a confidential tip or to access resources to help victims and survivors.

For sexual violence resources, the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network can connect survivors of sexual violence to support services at 800-656-HOPE or through the website rainn.org

Darcie Moran is an executive podcast producer, support editor and reporter at the Detroit Free Press. Twitter: @darciegmoran

