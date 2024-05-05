Listen to episode 8 of 'Where Secrets Go to Die' podcast on Tuesday

The last episode of the Detroit Free Press podcast "Where Secrets Go to Die: The Disappearance of Derrick Henagan" comes out Tuesday at freep.com/secrets, only for subscribers.

This is the finale of the eight-part true crime series built on long-form investigative journalism.

Episode 8: The Empty Grave

Dyanna Maddox appears in court on felony charges that could send her to prison for years.

Rayce Henagan poses for a portrait in his Kalamazoo home. Henagan was 6 years old when his father, Derrick, disappeared from the Upper Peninsula. Police believe he was murdered even without being able to locate a body. Rayce looks to find answers in the more than decade-old case.

In this final episode, reporter John Wisely hears from Dyanna herself. Meghan Moeggenborg ponders her father’s legacy and what she plans to do about it. A person very close to Derrick also emerges and longs for a simple, though specific, outcome to the Henagan case.

Who’s who: Judge William Carmody, who sentenced Dyanna. Josh Freed, former Luce County Prosecutor. Brian Rahilly, Dyanna’s defense attorney. Mary Ott, Dyanna’s sister. Rayce Henagan, Derrick’s son. Meghan Moeggenborg, Michigan State Police Trooper David Moeggenborg’s daughter and Tressa Beltran, former Hartford police chief.

If you need help: For resources to help with cases of suspected child sexual assault, call the National Child Abuse Hotline at 800-422-4453.

For domestic violence resources, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE or go to thehotline.org.

For substance misuse and mental health resources, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration at 800-662-HELP or go to samhsa.gov/

For sexual violence resources, the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network can connect survivors of sexual violence to support services at 800-656-HOPE or through the website rainn.org

To report a suspected case of human trafficking, go to humantrafficking.org or call the hotline at 888-373-7888 to submit a confidential tip or to access resources to help victims and survivors.

Contact us: 248-702-4092 or through encrypted email at wiselyj@proton.me

Credits: John Wisely, Darcie Moran, Tad Davis, Robin Chan, Kathleen Galligan, Garrett Tiedemann, Adrienne Roberts, Kathy Kieliszewski, Jim Schaefer and Anjanette Delgado. Nicole Avery Nichols is editor of the Detroit Free Press.

Our theme music is “Abyss,” an original song by Camilla Cantu and Brian Castillo.

