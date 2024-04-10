Listen to Archive Dive: Sister stages with Broadway, Palace theaters

Apr. 10—We dig into the history of two of Superior's architectural siblings. The Broadway and the Palace Theatres. Both the Broadway, which opened in 1912, and the Palace, which opened in 1917, were designed by brothers George and Cornelius Ward (C.W.) Rapp. The Palace stood until 2006 when it was raised by the city in the midst of a legal battle. The Broadway had a shorter shelf life.

What did these sister spaces like and what famous faces graced their stages? To get the answers, Telegram reporter Maria Lockwood is joined by frequent guest Teddie Meronek, a fellow theatre enthusiast who also happens to be a local historian and retired librarian, as they take us on a trip through time, discussing all things Broadway and Palace.

"(They were) Amazing buildings. I can't believe that we had two of them in this town," said Meronek. "What surprises me about both of these buildings is that they were Rapp and Rapp theatres and I think anybody interested in theatre history or the history of old theatres knows that name because they were one of the most famous theatre architectural firms in the country. They built a lot of theatres in Chicago especially because they were originally from Illinois."

Among the topics that Maria and Teddie discuss in this episode include how they theatres were used; some of the local talents and attractions that performed there; the size and designs of the buildings; and they answer the question of if film legend Judy Garland ever performed in Superior.

New episodes of Archive Dive are published monthly. Listen wherever you get your podcasts. Episodes are edited and produced by Duluth News Tribune digital producers Wyatt Buckner and Dan Williamson. If you have an idea for a topic you'd like to see covered, email Maria Lockwood at mlockwood@superiortelegram.com.