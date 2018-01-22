Here is a list of the winners at the 24th SAG Awards

Gary Oldman scored another victory on his journey to the Oscars when he triumphed at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday. Here a full list of the winners on the night:
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Allison Janney- I, Tonya
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Claire Foy – The Crown
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K Brown – This Is Us
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
William H Macy – Shameless
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
This Is Us
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Veep
Life Achievement Award
Morgan Freeman
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy Series or Drama
Game Of Thrones
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Wonder Woman
