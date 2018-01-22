    Here is a list of the winners at the 24th SAG Awards

    By Press Association Reporter
    Gary Oldman scored another victory on his journey to the Oscars when he triumphed at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday. Here a full list of the winners on the night:

    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
    Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
    Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour

    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
    Allison Janney- I, Tonya

    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
    Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
    Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
    Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies

    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
    Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies

    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
    Claire Foy – The Crown

    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
    Sterling K Brown – This Is Us

    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
    Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep

    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
    William H Macy – Shameless

    Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
    This Is Us

    Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
    Veep

    Life Achievement Award
    Morgan Freeman

    Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy Series or Drama

    Game Of Thrones

    Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

    Wonder Woman