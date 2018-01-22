Here is a list of the winners at the 24th SAG Awards

Gary Oldman scored another victory on his journey to the Oscars when he triumphed at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday. Here a full list of the winners on the night:

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour



Congratulations again to Gary Oldman, who took home his first ever Actor® tonight! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/0WRpcL6LSN — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 22, 2018

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Allison Janney- I, Tonya



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



Three cheers for @3Billboards! Congratulations again for taking home the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/nIqr2swygf — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 22, 2018

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Claire Foy – The Crown



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K Brown – This Is Us



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

William H Macy – Shameless



William H. Macy takes home the Actor® for Male Actor in a Comedy Series #sagawards pic.twitter.com/3ttDLt7vvt — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 22, 2018

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

This Is Us



Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Veep



Life Achievement Award

Morgan Freeman



Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy Series or Drama

Game Of Thrones

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Wonder Woman