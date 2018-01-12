List of top winners at Critics’ Choice Awards

Gary Oldman won best actor for his performance as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour.

Gary Oldman continued from his Golden Globes success by winning at the Critics’ Choice Awards. Here is a list of the top winners:

Best picture

The Shape Of Water



Best actor

Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour



Best actress

Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best supporting actor

Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best supporting actress

Allison Janney – I, Tonya

Best acting ensemble

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best director

Guillermo Del Toro – The Shape of Water

Best original screenplay

Jordan Peele – Get Out

Best animated feature

Coco

Best action movie

Wonder Woman

Best comedy

The Big Sick

Best actor in a comedy

James Franco – The Disaster Artist

Best actress in a comedy

Margot Robbie – I, Tonya

Best sci-fi or horror movie

Get Out

Television

Best comedy series

The Marvellous Mrs Maisel



Best actor in a comedy series





Ted Danson – The Good Place



Best actress in a comedy series





Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

Best supporting actor in a comedy series

Walton Goggins – Vice Principals

Best supporting actress in a comedy series

Mayim Bialik – The Big Bang Theory

Best drama series

The Handmaid’s Tale

