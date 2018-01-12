List of top winners at Critics’ Choice Awards

Gary Oldman continued from his Golden Globes success by winning at the Critics’ Choice Awards. Here is a list of the top winners:
Best picture
The Shape Of Water
Best actor
Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour
Best actress
Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best supporting actor
Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best supporting actress
Allison Janney – I, Tonya
Best acting ensemble
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best director
Guillermo Del Toro – The Shape of Water
Best original screenplay
Jordan Peele – Get Out
Best animated feature
Coco
Best action movie
Wonder Woman
Best comedy
The Big Sick
Best actor in a comedy
James Franco – The Disaster Artist
Best actress in a comedy
Margot Robbie – I, Tonya
Best sci-fi or horror movie
Get Out
Television
Best comedy series
The Marvellous Mrs Maisel
Best actor in a comedy series
Ted Danson – The Good Place
Best actress in a comedy series
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvellous Mrs Maisel
Best supporting actor in a comedy series
Walton Goggins – Vice Principals
Best supporting actress in a comedy series
Mayim Bialik – The Big Bang Theory
Best drama series
The Handmaid’s Tale
Best actor in a drama series
Sterling K Brown – This Is Us
Best actress in a drama series
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Best supporting actor in a drama series
David Harbour – Stranger Things
Best supporting actress in a drama series
Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale
Best limited series
Big Little Lies
Best movie made for TV
The Wizard of Lies
Best actor in a movie made for TV or limited series
Ewan McGregor – Fargo
Best actress in a movie made for TV or limited series
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
Best supporting actor in a movie made for TV or limited series
Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies
Best supporting actress in a movie made for TV or limited series
Laura Dern – Big Little Lies
Best talk show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Best animated series
Rick And Morty
