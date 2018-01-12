    List of top winners at Critics’ Choice Awards

    Gary Oldman won best actor for his performance as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour.

    Gary Oldman continued from his Golden Globes success by winning at the Critics’ Choice Awards. Here is a list of the top winners:

    Best picture
    The Shape Of Water

    Best actor
    Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour

    Gary Oldman earlier won at the Golden Globes (AP)

    Best actress

    Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    Best supporting actor

    Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    Best supporting actress

    Allison Janney – I, Tonya

    Best acting ensemble

    Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    Best director

    Guillermo Del Toro – The Shape of Water

    Guillermo Del Toro’s The Shape Of Water won four awards (Jordan Strauss/AP)

    Best original screenplay

    Jordan Peele – Get Out

    Best animated feature

    Coco

    Best action movie

    Wonder Woman

    Best comedy

    The Big Sick

    Best actor in a comedy

    James Franco – The Disaster Artist

    Best actress in a comedy

    Margot Robbie – I, Tonya

    Best sci-fi or horror movie

    Get Out

    Daniel Kaluuya stars in Get Out

    Television

    Best comedy series

    The Marvellous Mrs Maisel
     
    Best actor in a comedy series

    Ted Danson – The Good Place
     
    Best actress in a comedy series

    Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

    Best supporting actor in a comedy series

    Walton Goggins – Vice Principals

    Best supporting actress in a comedy series

    Mayim Bialik – The Big Bang Theory

    Best drama series

    The Handmaid’s Tale

    Elisabeth Moss won with The Handmaid’s Tale (Ian West/PA)

    Best actor in a drama series

    Sterling K Brown – This Is Us

    Best actress in a drama series

    Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

    Best supporting actor in a drama series

    David Harbour – Stranger Things

    Best supporting actress in a drama series

    Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale

    Best limited series

    Big Little Lies
     
    Best movie made for TV

    The Wizard of Lies
     
    Best actor in a movie made for TV or limited series

    Ewan McGregor – Fargo

    Best actress in a movie made for TV or limited series

    Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies

    Nicole Kidman accepts an award with Big Little Lies (Chris Pizzello/AP)

    Best supporting actor in a movie made for TV or limited series

    Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies

    Best supporting actress in a movie made for TV or limited series

    Laura Dern – Big Little Lies

    Best talk show

    Jimmy Kimmel Live!

    Best animated series

    Rick And Morty
     