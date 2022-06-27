The It List: ‘Secrets of the Oligarch Wives’ tells the stories of the wealthy supporters of Vladimir Putin, Stranger Things returns to Netflix and more pop culture picks for the week
This week on The It List: a new Paramount+ documentary called Secrets of the Oligarch Wives focuses on stories coming from the families of Russian oligarchs who backed Vladimir Putin, and what happens when they speak out.
Meanwhile, Stranger Things is back on Netflix with the second part of its fourth season, and Only Murders in the Building brings back Hulu's multigenerational team of true crime sleuths for a second season.