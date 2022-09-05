It List: New reality show 'Kiddie Kai' is like a real-life 'Cobra Kai,' Showtime reimagines classic film in new 'American Gigolo' series, National Geographic series takes us on an epic adventure

The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture. Here are our picks for the week of September 5th.

Premiering on Discovery Plus is the new martial arts-focused series, Kiddie Kai, not to be confused with Cobra Kai, which sees its fifth season launching this week as well. Coming to Showtime is the crime drama series, American Gigolo, a present-day reimagining of the classic 1980 film of the same name. And arriving on Disney plus is the new National Geographic series, Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory.