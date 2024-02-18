The list of nominees and winners at the Bafta Awards 2024 - updating live
The Bafta Film Awards, the most coveted honours in the British movie industry, are being handed out in London.
Here's the full list of nominees, which is being updated with the winners as they are announced.
Spoiler warning: This list is being updated as the winners are announced live, which is before the ceremony is broadcast on BBC One later.
Production design
Winner: Poor Things
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Sound
Winner: The Zone of Interest
Ferrari
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Original score
Winner: Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things
Saltburn
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Documentary
Winner: 20 Days In Mariupol
American Symphony
Beyond Utopia
Still: A Michael J Fox Movie
Wham!
Supporting actress
Winner: Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
Claire Foy - All of Us Strangers
Sandra Hüller - The Zone of Interest
Rosamund Pike - Saltburn
Supporting actor
Winner: Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer
Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
Jacob Elordi - Saltburn
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Paul Mescal - All of Us Strangers
Dominic Sessa - The Holdovers
Adapted screenplay
Winner: American Fiction
All of Us Strangers
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Cinematography
Winner: Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Editing
Winner: Oppenheimer
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Casting
Winner: The Holdovers
All of Us Strangers
Anatomy of a Fall
How To Have Sex
Killers of the Flower Moon
Film not in the English language
Winner: The Zone of Interest
20 Days In Mariupol
Anatomy of a Fall
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
Winner: Earth Mama
Blue Bag Life
Bobi Wine: The People's President
How To Have Sex
Is There Anybody Out There?
Animated film
Winner: The Boy and the Heron
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Special visual effects
Winner: Poor Things
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Original screenplay
Winner: Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Maestro
Past Lives
Still to come:
Best film
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Outstanding British film
All of Us Strangers
How To Have Sex
Napoleon
The Old Oak
Poor Things
Rye Lane
Saltburn
Scrapper
Wonka
The Zone of Interest
Leading actress
Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple
Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan - Maestro
Vivian Oparah - Rye Lane
Margot Robbie - Barbie
Emma Stone - Poor Things
Leading actor
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
Barry Keoghan - Saltburn
Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Teo Yoo - Past Lives
Director
All of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh
Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet
The Holdovers - Alexander Payne
Maestro - Bradley Cooper
Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer
EE Bafta rising star award (voted for by the public)
Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edebiri
Jacob Elordi
Mia McKenna-Bruce
Sophie Wilde
Costume design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Make-up and hair
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
British short film
Festival of Slaps
Gorka
Jellyfish and Lobster
Such a Lovely Day
Yellow
British short animation
Crab Day
Visible Mending
Wild Summon
The top nominees
13 nominations - Oppenheimer
11 - Poor Things
9 - Killers of the Flower Moon and The Zone of Interest
7 - Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers and Maestro
6 - All of Us Strangers
5 - Barbie and Saltburn
The Bafta Awards ceremony is on BBC One from 19:00-21:00 GMT.