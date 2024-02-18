The list of nominees and winners at the Bafta Awards 2024 - updating live

BBC
·3 min read
The Bafta Film Awards, the most coveted honours in the British movie industry, are being handed out in London.

Here's the full list of nominees, which is being updated with the winners as they are announced.

Spoiler warning: This list is being updated as the winners are announced live, which is before the ceremony is broadcast on BBC One later.

Production design

  • Winner: Poor Things

  • Barbie

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Oppenheimer

  • The Zone of Interest

Sound

  • Winner: The Zone of Interest

  • Ferrari

  • Maestro

  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

  • Oppenheimer

Original score

  • Winner: Oppenheimer

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Poor Things

  • Saltburn

  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Documentary

  • Winner: 20 Days In Mariupol

  • American Symphony

  • Beyond Utopia

  • Still: A Michael J Fox Movie

  • Wham!

Supporting actress

  • Winner: Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

  • Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

  • Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

  • Claire Foy - All of Us Strangers

  • Sandra Hüller - The Zone of Interest

  • Rosamund Pike - Saltburn

Supporting actor

  • Winner: Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer

  • Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Jacob Elordi - Saltburn

  • Ryan Gosling - Barbie

  • Paul Mescal - All of Us Strangers

  • Dominic Sessa - The Holdovers

Adapted screenplay

  • Winner: American Fiction

  • All of Us Strangers

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

  • The Zone of Interest

Cinematography

  • Winner: Oppenheimer

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Maestro

  • Poor Things

  • The Zone of Interest

Editing

  • Winner: Oppenheimer

  • Anatomy of a Fall

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Poor Things

  • The Zone of Interest

Casting

  • Winner: The Holdovers

  • All of Us Strangers

  • Anatomy of a Fall

  • How To Have Sex

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

Film not in the English language

  • Winner: The Zone of Interest

  • 20 Days In Mariupol

  • Anatomy of a Fall

  • Past Lives

  • Society of the Snow

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

  • Winner: Earth Mama

  • Blue Bag Life

  • Bobi Wine: The People's President

  • How To Have Sex

  • Is There Anybody Out There?

Animated film

  • Winner: The Boy and the Heron

  • Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

  • Elemental

  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Special visual effects

  • Winner: Poor Things

  • The Creator

  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

  • Napoleon

Original screenplay

  • Winner: Anatomy of a Fall

  • Barbie

  • The Holdovers

  • Maestro

  • Past Lives

Still to come:

Best film

  • Anatomy of a Fall

  • The Holdovers

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

Outstanding British film

  • All of Us Strangers

  • How To Have Sex

  • Napoleon

  • The Old Oak

  • Poor Things

  • Rye Lane

  • Saltburn

  • Scrapper

  • Wonka

  • The Zone of Interest

Leading actress

  • Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple

  • Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall

  • Carey Mulligan - Maestro

  • Vivian Oparah - Rye Lane

  • Margot Robbie - Barbie

  • Emma Stone - Poor Things

Leading actor

  • Bradley Cooper - Maestro

  • Colman Domingo - Rustin

  • Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

  • Barry Keoghan - Saltburn

  • Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

  • Teo Yoo - Past Lives

Director

  • All of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh

  • Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet

  • The Holdovers - Alexander Payne

  • Maestro - Bradley Cooper

  • Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan

  • The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

EE Bafta rising star award (voted for by the public)

  • Phoebe Dynevor

  • Ayo Edebiri

  • Jacob Elordi

  • Mia McKenna-Bruce

  • Sophie Wilde

Costume design

  • Barbie

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Napoleon

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

Make-up and hair

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Maestro

  • Napoleon

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

British short film

  • Festival of Slaps

  • Gorka

  • Jellyfish and Lobster

  • Such a Lovely Day

  • Yellow

British short animation

  • Crab Day

  • Visible Mending

  • Wild Summon

The top nominees

  • 13 nominations - Oppenheimer

  • 11 - Poor Things

  • 9 - Killers of the Flower Moon and The Zone of Interest

  • 7 - Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers and Maestro

  • 6 - All of Us Strangers

  • 5 - Barbie and Saltburn

The Bafta Awards ceremony is on BBC One from 19:00-21:00 GMT.