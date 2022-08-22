The It List: Mike Tyson's life is explored in new Hulu limited series, Sylvester Stallone is back in action, and a new doc catches up with victims of Hurricane Katrina
The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture. Here are our picks for the week of August 22nd. Coming to Hulu is the limited series, Mike, about the controversial and colorful life of boxing legend Mike Tyson. Premiering on HBO Max is the documentary, Katrina Babies. And arriving on Prime Video this week is Samaritan, starring Sylvester Stallone.