The It List: 'Empire' returns without Jussie Smollett, Harry Potter gets dark, Batman turns 80 and the best in pop culture the week of March 11, 2019

The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for March 11 to 17, including the best deals we could find for each.

The midseason premiere of the Fox hit already promised to bring the drama — this is Empire, after all — but now it will feature the added drama of seeing how the show handles cast member Jussie Smollett. The actor was charged last month with 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct for allegations that he orchestrated a racist, homophobic attack in which he was the victim. While Smollett’s case is still playing out, and he’s set to be arraigned in court this week, show producers announced last month that his character would be written out of the final two episodes of the season. Just how isn’t yet clear.

Empire returns Wednesday, March 13 at 8 p.m. on Fox; stream it on Hulu.

WATCH IT: Vice

Adam McKay’s raucous recounting of Dick Cheney’s life story scored eight Oscar nominations, including nods for stars Sam Rockwell, Amy Adams and Christian Bale — whose extreme makeover into the former Veep nabbed the statue for Best Makeup and Hairstyling. Like the director’s breakout hit, Anchorman, Vice throws a lot of material at the wall and hopes some of it sticks. (We know at least one thing didn’t: a musical number that was left on the cutting room floor.) The results are scattered, but the movie also burns bright with an impassioned — if highly partisan — anger that captures the tenor of our current times.

Vice can be purchased on Blu-ray and DVD on Amazon; or download it on iTunes and Vudu.

View photos (Image: DC Comics) More

Gotham City’s resident champion celebrates eight decades of caped crusading this month, and this deluxe anthology collects some of his finest adventures. Former DC Comics president, Paul Levitz, curated the collection, which plucks classic Bat-stories from the 1930s to the 2010s, and also makes room for essays penned by the likes of Neil Gaiman and Dennis O’Neil. This is the first big celebration of Batman’s 80th birthday, but it definitely won’t be the last: DC is dedicated much of 2019 to celebrating the octogenarian crimefighter with special events and releases. Life may be short, but Batman is forever.

Detective Comics: 80 Years of Batman can be purchased on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Comixology.

Fans of comedian Conan O’Brien’s late-night show Conan will be interested in this just-launched podcast from show writers Mike Sweeney and Jessie Gaskell. They’ll offer not only behind-the-scenes scoop, such as where they got the idea for certain characters, but also the best parts of an interview that were cut for time or an outstanding stand-up performance that didn’t quite make it to air.

Inside Conan: An Important Hollywood Podcast is available now on iTunes.