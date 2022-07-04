The It List: A new documentary about a volcanologist couple called 'Fire of Love,' Kesha takes on the supernatural in 'Conjuring Kesha' and more pop culture picks for the week

This week on The It List: a new documentary profiling a volcanologist couple hits theaters this week. Fire of Love tells the story of Katia and Maurice Krafft, a French couple who left behind a trove of video footage before they died in a volcanic explosion in 1991. Meanwhile, on Discovery+, pop star Kesha has a new series calling Conjuring Kesha, in which she explores supernatural phenomena.

Finally, a new Apple TV+ series features Taron Egerton and Ray Liotta in one of his last roles. Egerton plays Liotta's son, who is serving time in prison and asked to take on an assignment to befriend a serial killer in order to get information about unsolved murders.