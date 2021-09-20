The It List: A Chippendales docuseries, a final season of 'Dear White People' and more pop culture picks for the week.

The It List features Yahoo's picks for the best in pop culture for the week.

This week, Discovery+ is premiering a new docuseries about the Chippendales phenomenon, which includes tales of criminal activity, threats and even murder. Meanwhile, Netflix is launching the final season of Dear White People and it comes complete with a '90s-style musical and all the dance moves to go with it, and Disney+ has a new anime-style series called Star Wars: Visions that promises untold stories from the Star Wars universe.