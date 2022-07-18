The It List: Bella Thorne joins hit Hulu horror series in its return, Shark Week is creeping up and more pop culture picks for the week
This is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture for the week of July 11.
On Hulu, the hit anthology series American Horror Stories - which is a spinoff of FX’s American Horror Story - returns with a second season filled with new stories each week. Arriving in theaters is the docu-drama My Old School, about a mysterious 16-year-old who enrolled in a secondary school in Scotland in 1993, with Alan Cumming stepping in to fill the shoes of the cryptic subject. Plus another Shark Week officially kicks off!