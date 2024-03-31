Lisa Vanderpump Reveals If She's Surprised About Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright’s Split

Lisa Vanderpump is sharing her opinion! While chatting with Access Hollywood about her new show "Vanderpump Villa," Lisa shared her honest thoughts about Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's separation, sharing, "I think the indicator of future behavior is normally past behavior, but I just think once they had a baby and I was just hoping that he would take a step in the right direction. But I don't know who called it. I don't know who called it quits. I would imagine Britney called it and it was because of Jack's actions." Lisa also teased what fans can expect from her new show "Vanderpump Villa" and all the drama that is expected to ensue with Lisa's hand-selected staff as they work, live, and play in a French estate. The first three episodes premiere on Monday, April 1 only on Hulu.

