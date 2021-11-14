Lisa Vanderpump Introduces Her First Grandchild, Pandora's Son Theodore: 'Obsessively in Love'

Lisa Vanderpump/Instagram

Lisa Vanderpump has established "Nanny Pinky" as her grandmother name.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 61, introduced her first grandchild Saturday on Instagram, posting a black-and-white photo of herself holding her daughter Pandora's newborn son Theodore, whom she called "utter perfection."

"Obsessively in love with baby Theodore," Vanderpump wrote in the caption. "Thank you Pandy and Jason for making me a Nanny Pinky!!"

She was met with congratulatory messages in the comments section. "CONGRATULATIONS QUEEN!" Vivica A. Fox commented. "So precious!!! Congrats Nanny Pinky," wrote Vanderpump Rules' Kate Maloney. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais commented with some halo smiley face emojis, while fellow RHOBH alum Joyce Giraud posted heart-eye emojis.

Pandora, 35, who married husband Jason Sabo in 2011, announced the birth of Theodore on Saturday. She shared a black-and-white photo of their baby boy's little hand resting in her and Jason's palms.

"Theodore. 6lb 7oz of pure delicious joy. Your entrance into this world was the best day of our entire lives and your daddy and I are so thankful that you are here, healthy and happy," Pandora wrote in the caption. "You are so loved little Teddy!"

"Theodore. You are my everything, I love you so much, thank you for making me a mummy!" she captioned another photo.

The couple announced their pregnancy in August, before revealing last month that they were expecting a boy. They had a sex reveal party with their family, in which they fired off some blue confetti canons.

Vanderpump has since opened up to PEOPLE about her excitement over becoming a grandmother. "It's very happy news for us after losing my brother, my mother and Giggy in the last three years — it's a blessing," Vanderpump said in August. "I love children, I love being a mother … it's such welcome news for us."