Lisa Rinna shares vintage dresses with her daughters: ‘The legacy of beauty and style continues’
Lisa Rinna is mom goals — proving it to her Instagram followers as she posts side-by-side photos of herself and her daughters wearing a couple of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s red carpet looks.
The 57-year-older mother to 22-year-old Delilah Belle Hamlin and 19-year-old Amelia Gray Hamlin, whom she shares with husband Harry Hamlin, took to her social media on Wednesday to share the two then-and-now looks. The first featured an old photo of Rinna wearing an Azzedine Alaïa dress on a purple carpet, next to a photo of Amelia recently rocking it.
”Harry bought me this magnificent #azzedinealaia 28 years ago, today I got to pass it on to my baby girl,” Rinna wrote.
“Sustainability at its finest,” Nicky Hilton commented on the post, while Rinna’s RHOBH co-star Dorit Kemsley wrote, “These are the moments I’m waiting for!” referring to passing on her own clothing to 4-year-old daughter Phoenix Kemsley.
Still, Rinna didn’t leave her eldest daughter without a vintage look of her own.
On Thursday, she posted a side-by-side with Delilah in a Gianni Versace aqua gown. This time, there was also a full-circle story behind it.
”I was 6 1/2 months pregnant with @delilahbelle we were going to the 1998 #Oscars and @phillipbloch had @versace make me this dress!” Rinna wrote. “Here Delilah wears the dress I was pregnant with her in! Can you Believe?!”
“Wow the circle of Life is amazing...” celebrity stylist Bloch commented. “The legacy of beauty and style continues.”
Another person wrote, “I love this series because #itschictorepeat.”
Others remarked on how incredible it is that Rinna kept all of these pieces. One fan even asked if the side-by-side was meant to be an announcement. “Does this mean Delilah is expecting a wee little bebe??” they wrote. “No! Not yet,” Rinna replied.
