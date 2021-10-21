Lisa Rinna Says Daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin Chose to Split from Scott Disick 'on Her Own'

Lisa Rinna, Amelia Gray Hamlim, Scott Disick

Nearly two months after Amelia Gray Hamlin and Scott Disick split, Hamlin's mom Lisa Rinna is sharing details on their breakup.

Rinna, 58, revealed on Wednesday's part 2 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 reunion that Hamlin, 20, broke up Disick in part because of a message he allegedly sent to Kourtney Kardashian's ex, Younes Bendjima.

Disick, 38, shares three children — Mason, 11, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 6 —with Kardashian, 42, whom he dated for nine years before splitting in 2015. Disick and Hamlin struck up a romance in October 2020.

When RHOBH reunion host Andy Cohen asked Rinna if she encouraged her daughter to end her relationship with Disick, Rinna said Hamlin made the choice "on her own." Cohen then suggested the breakup "had to do with the whole DM exchange that Scott got in."

The reality star replied, "Well, I don't think that was helpful. There's never one reason why I think people split up, you know. Now's the time to heal, now's the time for everyone to heal."

Hamlin and Disick split shortly after Bendjima, 28, shared Instagram DMs he claimed came from Disick in August. In a screenshot of the alleged messages, Disick appears to shade Kardashian for PDA with her now fiancé, Travis Barker, while the two were on a trip to Italy.

"Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy," Disick allegedly wrote, also sharing a photo of Kardashian and Barker kissing on a boat.

In response, Bendjima allegedly wrote back, "Doesn't matter to me as long as she's happy. P.S. I ain't your bro."

The model shared the screenshot of his alleged exchange with Disick on his Instagram, adding, "Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately."

Just weeks later, Disick and Hamlin split after about a year of dating, with an insider telling PEOPLE Hamlin was the one to end the relationship.

"Scott and Amelia are going through a rocky patch," the source said. "It's partly because of the Kourtney [Instagram DM] drama but also just 'Scott being Scott.' They're not fully over yet, but Amelia isn't happy with him."

Shortly after the couple split, Rinna appeared on Watch What Happens Live, where she reflected on her daughter's relationship and denied saying anything cruel about Disick "behind his back."

"You know, I've actually been quite nice about Scott Disick. And I would never say that out loud, anything. I might have thought things that weren't very good. Can I atone for my thoughts?" she said, before adding, "I wasn't mean. Listen, I tried really hard. I was really patient, and I tried really hard. We'll leave it at that."