Lisa Rinna Reveals She's Had Her Facial Fillers Dissolved

Iconic former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna has revealed she's had some of her facial fillers dissolved, admitting on TikTok that they were a mistake, and receiving praise for her candid approach.

Commenting on a video by TikToker Nicole Smith, Nicole discussed where Lisa's injectables had gone wrong and Lisa chose to concur rather than clap back. "Skinvive is not for everyone," she wrote in the comments "and it was not good for me. Luckily we could dissolve it today. Whew,".

Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

In the video, Nicole commented on Lisa's look at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards (pictured above): "The key with doing dermal fillers or Botox is to maintain your youthful look, not to alter and change your appearance. They placed too much filler in the cheeks and midface. It completely throws off the full facial balance."

@TikTok

Skinvive by Juvéderm is a brand of gel implant or dermal filler used to add volume to the face to fill out wrinkles and, more commonly in recent years, to sculpt and contour the features. While Lisa is no stranger to an injectable, we appreciate celebs getting candid about what tweakments they've had done, whether they've been successful or not. We're always here for an open discussion about injectables.

Lisa hasn't shared photos of her look post-dissolving yet, but we're eager to see the change and see just how much she's chosen to roll back the injectables.

