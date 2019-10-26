Lisa Rinna channels Jennifer Lopez with re-do of green Versace dress at Halloween party

Lisa Rinna attends the 2019 Casamigos Halloween Party dressed as Jennifer Lopez. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna attended the Casamigos Tequila Halloween party on Friday night dressed in a re-do of the iconic green Versace dress that Jennifer Lopez rocked at the Grammys in 2000.

Rinna’s costume was a long-sleeved green gown with a plunging neckline and a leafy pattern, gold strappy heels, and a high half-ponytail. She posted her completed look on Instagram writing: “HALLOWEEN 2019 JLO.”

Rinna got a lot of love from her famous followers including designer Marc Jacobs who wrote, “AMAZING!!! You killed it!” and Kris Jenner who gave it a resounding, “Yay!!!!!”

In September, Lopez wore an updated version of her iconic dress at Milan Fashion Week, reported the New York Times, stunning the audience as she sashayed down the runway. The dress had slight differences, such as waist cut-outs and was sleeveless.

Rinna took notice, writing on Instagram, “@jlo just broke the internet.”

View photos Jennifer Lopez wore the now-iconic green Versace dress to the 42nd Annual Grammy Awards in 2000. (Photo by Kirby Lee/WireImage) More





After the show, Moda Operandi sold a Versace “embellished silk maxi dress,” which is currently sold out, for $9,795.

The Casamigos Tequila Halloween Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., was filled with stars in costume — which should come as no surprise considering the company’s founders are George Clooney, Cindy Crawford’s husband Randy Gerber, and Mike Meldman. Crawford dressed as a disco queen, while Gerber was a hippie.

Other notable celebs in attendance included Paris Hilton, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel (with Biel dressed as an ‘NSYNC-era Timberlake and Timberlake as a microphone), David Arquette, Kaitlynn Carter of The Hills fame, Laverne Cox, Nina Dobrev, and Molly Sims.

View photos Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake at the 2019 Casamigos Halloween Party. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos) More





