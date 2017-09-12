Lisa Rinna's Daughter Amelia Hamlin Makes NYFW Debut — and the 'RHOBH' Star is One Proud Mama

Lisa Rinna is one proud mama.

“I am speechless, thank you for letting me open your show! I am eternally grateful!” Amelia wrote on Instagram along with a photo of her first look.

Strutting to the Game of Thrones theme song, Amelia also closed the Spring/Summer 2018 ready-to-wear collection, which marked Basso’s 35th anniversary in the fashion business. Throughout the 70 looks modeled, each ensemble featured subtle themes of international travel with Basso sticking with the item that put him on the map: furs.

While Amelia made her major catwalk debut, it was her famous mother who stole the show.

The Days of Our Lives alum was spotted cheering loudly and standing from her seat as she recorded Amelia’s walk on her phone.

As another show attendee pointed out, Rinna was very much having a Mean Girls moment as she channeled Regina George’s mother, portrayed by Amy Poehler in the 2004 movie.

Also at the show were Rinna’s husband Harry Hamlin and their 19-year-old daughter Delilah Hamlin, who is also a model.

Lisa Rinna's daughter made her runway debut at Dennis Basso & it was the greatest "You're doing amazing sweetie" moment I've seen #NYFWpic.twitter.com/qotQzMshlz — Lauren Alexis Fisher (@laurenalexis) September 11, 2017

Amelia wasn’t the only celebrity child to make her runway debut this season. Cindy Crawford‘s daughter Kaia Gerber, 16, officially kicked off her (undoubtedly busy) season and made a standalone name for herself when she made her runway debut during Raf Simon’s Calvin Klein show on Thursday.