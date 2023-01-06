Lisa Rinna Announces Her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Exit After 8 Seasons

Lisa Rinna is turning in her diamond.

After eight seasons, Lisa Rinna has announced she is leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," Rinna said in a statement to E! News. "It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"

As for why Rinna has chosen to walk away from Bravo? E! News has learned that Rinna's contract expired at the end of last season, RHOBH's 12th, leaving her to consider current options and business obligations. Ultimately, her exit was a mutual decision between Rinna and the network.

While a major shake-up to the franchise, Rinna's departure probably doesn't come as a huge shock to most viewers.

Season 12 was a tumultuous one for the Melrose Place alum, which saw her go head-to-head with Kathy Hilton. During the dramatic reunion, Kathy called Rinna "the biggest bully in Hollywood."

The viewers, for the most part, seemed to agree. After all, Rinna was berated with boos at BravoCon 2022.

"Everybody was very worried that I was booed," she told E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes about the response, "and I take it as a rite of passage, like a wrestler. It's like wrestling."

The writing about Rinna's exit had been written on the wall for a while, with the Bravolebrity herself telling E! News in December, "We're just gonna see what happens, whatever God has in store for us. We never know. You never know."

Rinna joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills a friend-of during season four in 2013 and was elevated to a main cast member during season five the following year.

The show introduced viewers into the home life she shares with husband Harry Hamlin and their daughters Delilah Belle, 24, and Amelia Gray, 21.

The 13th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills—the first without Rinna in a decade—is expected to premiere on Bravo later this year.

