Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Posts Were Tributes to Late Son Benjamin: 'Our Eternal Love'

Lisa Marie Presley Says She Was 'Destroyed' by Son Benjamin’s Death but Keeps 'Going for My Girls'

Joseph Llanes Lisa Marie Presley and Benjamin Keough

Lisa Marie Presley dedicated her final two Instagram posts to her late son Benjamin Keough.

In her last Instagram post before her death on Thursday at the age of 54, the singer-songwriter shared a screenshot of a PEOPLE essay she penned about grief.

"Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people. I thought I'd post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way," she wrote in the caption of the Aug. 30 post.

The Instagram post includes a photo of Lisa Marie sitting on a sofa as she rested her head on Keough, who died by suicide at age 27 on July 12, 2020.

The post invited her followers to read an essay in which she spoke candidly about grief and death, expressing that it "is part of life."

In her own words, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley wrote: "Death is part of life whether we like it or not — and so is grieving. There is so much to learn and understand on the subject, but here's what I know so far: One is that grief does not stop or go away in any sense, a year, or years after the loss."

Going into her own experience after the death of her son, she added, "Grief is something you will have to carry with you for the rest of your life, in spite of what certain people or our culture wants us to believe. You do not 'get over it,' you do not 'move on,' period."

A month before that post, she shared another touching tribute to her son with a photo of their feet resting on a chair as they showcased their matching tattoos.

She explained in the caption of the July 12 post that the mother-son duo had gotten matching tattoos "several years ago, on Mother's Day."

"It's a Celtic eternity knot," she explained. "Symbolizing that we will be connected eternally. We carefully picked it to represent our eternal love and our eternal bond. 💔😞"

Lisa Marie's mother confirmed the news of her daughter's death in a statement to PEOPLE Thursday evening, saying: "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Her death came after she was rushed to the hospital for a possible cardiac arrest on Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed to PEOPLE that paramedics responded to the 5900 block of Normandy drive in Calabasas to treat a woman in her 50s who was not breathing. When they arrived, the paramedics began CPR and, upon noting the patient had "signs of life," transferred the woman to a local hospital for "immediate medical care."

Following her death, celebrities paid tribute to Lisa Marie, with John Travolta writing, "Lisa baby girl, I'm so sorry. I'll miss you but I know I'll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley."