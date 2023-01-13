Lisa Marie Presley dies: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Pink, Billy Corgan, LeAnn Rimes and more pay tribute

271
Raechal Shewfelt
·Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
·4 min read
Lisa Marie Presley performs in Tokyo in 2014. (Photo: Jun Sato/WireImage)
Lisa Marie Presley performs in Tokyo in 2014. (Photo: Jun Sato/WireImage)

The death of Lisa Marie Presley on Thursday left Hollywood in shock.

The 54-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, Calif., her mother, Priscilla Presley, confirmed in a statement within hours.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla said in a statement. "She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

The only child of rock pioneer Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie was famous from the very moment she was born, but she became a celebrity in her own right over the years, making music, including several chart hits. At various times, she was married to Nicolas Cage and Michael Jackson, whom she shared a memorable onstage kiss with at the 1994 MTV Video Music Awards. All this is to say that, by the time she died, she had earned a lot of love in Hollywood.

Celebrities including Tom Hanks, who played Elvis's manager, Col. Tom Parker, in Baz Luhrmann's 2022 movie Elvis, which was about her father's life, and Hanks's wife Rita Wilson; Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, LeAnn Rimes; Pink and many more paid tribute, noting that the death was yet another heartbreak for the musical family.

"I truly cannot find the words to express how sad this truly is," Corgan, the frontman of the Smashing Pumpkins, wrote on social media.

"Heartbreaking" and "just so very sad" are some of the other words people used to describe the moment.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rita Wilson (@ritawilson)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by P!NK (@pink)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Linda Thompson (@ltlindathompson)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ro (@rosannaarquette)

Recommended Stories