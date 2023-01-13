Lisa Marie Presley dies: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Pink, Billy Corgan, LeAnn Rimes and more pay tribute

Lisa Marie Presley performs in Tokyo in 2014. (Photo: Jun Sato/WireImage)

The death of Lisa Marie Presley on Thursday left Hollywood in shock.

The 54-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, Calif., her mother, Priscilla Presley, confirmed in a statement within hours.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla said in a statement. "She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

The only child of rock pioneer Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie was famous from the very moment she was born, but she became a celebrity in her own right over the years, making music, including several chart hits. At various time, she was married to Nicolas Cage and Michael Jackson, whom she shared a memorable onstage kiss with at the 1994 MTV Video Music. All this is to say that, by the time she died, she had earned a lot of love in Hollywood.

Celebrities including Tom Hanks, who played Elvis's manager, Col. Tom Parker, in Baz Luhrmann's 2022 movie Elvis, which was about her father's life, and Hanks's wife Rita Wilson; Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, LeeAnn Rimes; Pink and many more paid tribute, noting that the death was yet another heartbreak for the musical family.

"I truly cannot find the words to express how sad this truly is," Corgan, the frontman of the Smashing Pumpkins, wrote on social media.

"Heartbreaking" and "just so very sad" are some of the other words people used to describe the moment.

There is heartbreak and then there is sorrow. This would be sorrow and on more levels than I can count. Please send your prayers out for her family and children at this difficult time. I truly cannot find the words to express how sad this truly is. RIP @LisaPresley pic.twitter.com/Iac6b1gbIt — William Patrick Corgan (@Billy) January 13, 2023

lisa marie presley… how heartbreaking. i hope she is at peace in her dad’s arms. my heart goes out to her family. too much grief in just a couple of years. #riplisamarie #LisaMariePresley — leann rimes cibrian (@leannrimes) January 13, 2023

ANOTHER PERSON I SHARED DEEP EMOTION WITH HAS PASSED AWAY! THIS IS SO SAD & SHOCKING! LISA & I SPENT HRS ON THE PHONE AS SHE WAS DIVORCING MJ, HER SON BEN WAS LIKE A LITTLE BROTHER 2 ME, SO MUCH LOSS, SO MUCH TRAGEDY N THEIR FAMILY, MY ❤️IS W THE PRESLEYS! https://t.co/bWsiJ33lGX — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) January 13, 2023

My deepest thoughts & condolences go out to the family / friends on the loss of @LisaPresley. #LisaMariePresley — Bret Michaels (@bretmichaels) January 13, 2023

Mom and I are saddened to hear about the passing of Lisa Marie Presley. Our prayers are with her mother and her loved ones. - CD, Jr. pic.twitter.com/6CZCXYPIXW — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) January 13, 2023