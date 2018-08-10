Lisa Marie Presley says her recovery from drug addiction is a 'miracle'

In her first TV interview in four years, Lisa Marie Presley told the Today show’s Jenna Bush Hager about her fight with drug addiction.

“I’ve come a long way. I was not happy,” Presley said. “And by the way, the struggle in addiction for me started [when I was] 45 years old. It wasn’t like it was happening all my life.”

Earlier this year, the singer’s problems were exposed following a messy divorce from Michael Lockwood. And at the worst of her addiction, Presley’s life was in jeopardy.

“I have a therapist and she was like, ‘You’re a miracle,'” said Presley. “She’s like, ‘I don’t know how you’re still alive.'”

A 1970 photo of Elvis Presley and his wife, Priscilla, with their daughter, Lisa Marie. (Photo: Getty Images). More

Presley has been caught in a whirlwind of headlines over the past year, from her divorce to several legal battles over money issues.

“I’m not perfect. My father wasn’t perfect. No one’s perfect,” she said.

But on the positive side, the singer recently co-produced and sang on a new Elvis album called Where No One Stands Alone, which features his take on gospel songs. That album is out today.

Watch Kanye West get stumped by Jimmy Kimmel’s Trump question:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: