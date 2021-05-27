Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood Are Legally Divorced Nearly 5 Years After Split

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood

Lisa Marie Presley's divorce is official, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

A judge granted a dissolution of her marriage to Michael Lockwood on Wednesday and ruled that the pair can be considered legally divorced as they continue to sort out child custody and visitation rights for their 12-year-old twin daughters, Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love.

Representative for Presley did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. Lockwood could also not be reached for comment

Presley married Lockwood, her fourth husband, in 2006 and filed for divorce in June 2016. Ever since their separation, the two have been embroiled in an ongoing custody battle.

RELATED: Lisa Marie Presley Ordered to Pay Estranged Husband Michael Lockwood $100K in Legal Fees: Report

Christopher Polk/Getty

Early last year, Lockwood reportedly blocked their children from traveling to Memphis, Tennessee, to celebrate their grandfather Elvis Presley's 85th birthday celebration.

Though the pair share joint legal custody of the twins, a source told PEOPLE at the time that Lockwood only has supervised visits with the girls three times a week while Presley has physical custody.

In July, Lockwood filed court documents asking a judge to strip Presley's primary custody of the twins, claiming concerns over her potentially relapsing in the wake of the death of her 27-year-old son Benjamin — whom she shared with ex-husband Danny Keough.

Presley, who is also mother to 31-year-old actress Riley Keough, previously attempted to keep her addiction private, however, details of her battle with sobriety emerged in the paperwork filed during her divorce from Lockwood.

RELATED VIDEO: Lisa Marie Presley Opened Up About Being 'Ferociously Protective' of Her Kids in 2014 Interview

In the foreword of Harry Nelson's book The United States of Opioids: A Prescription for Liberating a Nation in Pain, Presley specifically mentioned her children as the purpose to stay sober. "As I write this, I think of my four children, who gave me the purpose to heal," she wrote after considering "the countless parents who have lost children to opioids and other drugs."

Story continues

"[I'm] grateful to be alive today… and to have four beautiful children who have given me a sense of purpose that has carried me through dark times," she added in the foreword.

This February, Presley posted a photo of herself alongside her daughters in honor of her 53rd birthday.

"Thank you for all of the overwhelming birthday wishes from everyone," she captioned the family shot. "Like every day, I couldn't have made it through without these three by my side. 💙~ LMP."