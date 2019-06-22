A picture of Lisa Marie Presley's son channeling her famous father, Elvis Presley, has the internet all shook up.

Presley shared a rare family photo on Twitter Thursday with her four children – daughter Riley Keough, 30, son Benjamin Keough, 26 and twin daughters Harper and Finley Lockwood, 10.

"Mama Lion with cubs," she captioned the black-and-white picture of herself hugging her brood during a Los Angeles gathering for Riley's 30th birthday in late May.

But, it was one specific family member who caught people's attention.

Fans couldn't help but notice Benjamin's striking resemblance to his iconic grandfather Elvis Presley, the "King of Rock and Roll" himself.

Mama Lion with cubs ❤️💙🖤🧡🦁😘 pic.twitter.com/UiYoceWHWN — Lisa Marie Presley (@LisaPresley) June 20, 2019

"Your son is a twin of your Dad! Nice family!" one user commented, while another added, "Very cool how your son has your Dad's traits and yours."

One fan wrote, "While your son is identical to your father, but then you are also!"

Earlier this year, Presley opened up about her past addiction to opioids and painkillers, crediting her children with giving her the "purpose to heal."

Presley wrote the foreword to Harry Nelson's book, "The United States of Opioids: A Prescription for Liberating a Nation in Pain." She revealed that she became addicted to opioids after her doctors prescribed them following the birth of her twins in 2008.

"I am grateful to be alive today, and to have four beautiful children who have given me a sense of purpose that has carried me through dark times," she wrote.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lisa Marie Presley's son looks just like Elvis' 'twin' in rare family photo, fans say