Lisa Kudrow Shares Rare Photos of Her Son Julian as She Celebrates His 23rd Birthday

Lisa Kudrow is celebrating her son!

On Friday, the Emmy Award winner, 57, shared screenshots of a FaceTime call with her son Julian as she wished him a happy 23rd birthday. "FaceTime with my boy to say HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!" she wrote in the caption.

Kudrow shares Julian with husband Michael Stern, 63, whom she married in May 1995. "Nothing on planet Earth prepares you for being a mother," she told PEOPLE in July 2018.

Kudrow was pregnant with Julian while filming season 4 of Friends, and her pregnancy was written into the show. "The six of us would do a huddle backstage and just say, 'All right, have a good show, love you love you love you love you,' " she recalled of the experience to PEOPLE.

"And when I was pregnant, then they would say, 'Have a great show, love you love you — love you, little Julian!' " the mom of one previously raved. "Cause we knew it was a boy and that was his name. So sweet, they included my little fetus in the huddle."

Kudrow and her fellow Friends cast members recently filmed the long-awaited reunion special, which was delayed several times due to the COVID pandemic and was supposed to premiere in May 2020.

The Romy and Michele's High School Reunion actress first shared details in January about the filming. "There's different facets to it, and we already shot packages of things," Kudrow explained on the podcast, Literally! With Rob Lowe. "I pre-shot something already so we're definitely doing it, because I already shot a little something."

"It's not a reboot," she added. "It's not like a scripted thing, we're not portraying our characters. It's us getting together, which just doesn't happen a lot and has never happened in front of other people since 2004 when we stopped ... I think it'll be great."

Kudrow starred with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc in the beloved sitcom, which ran for 10 seasons on NBC from 1994 to 2004.