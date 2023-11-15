Lisa Kudrow Honors Matthew Perry: ‘Thank You For Your Open Heart… Thank You For the Best 10 Years’

Stars Make Their Voices Heard at a Silent Auction for Lollipop Theater Network - Credit: Donato Sardella/WireImage/Lollipop Theater Network

Lisa Kudrow posted her own personal tribute to her Friends co-star Matthew Perry, who died on Oct. 28 at the age of 54.

“Shot the pilot, Friends Like Us, got picked up then immediately, we were at the NBC Upfronts,” Kudrow wrote in her post, paired with a photo of the duo. “You suggested we play poker AND made it so much fun while we initially bonded. Thank you for that. Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY.”

“Thank you for your open heart in a six-way relationship that required compromise,” she continued. “And a lot of ‘talking.’ Thank you for showing up at work when you weren’t well and then, being completely brilliant. Thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have. Thank you for trusting me. Thank you for all I learned about GRACE and LOVE through knowing you. Thank you for the time I got to have with you, Matthew.”

Kudrow is the final cast member to share a personal remembrance of Perry, following the joint statement they released shortly after death. Earlier on Wednesday, David Schwimmer posted a photo of the duo during the beloved Eighties throwback episode “The One With All the Thanksgivings,” writing, “I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around — ’Could there BE any more clouds?’”

In her own tribute, Jennifer Aniston wrote, “Oh boy this one has cut deep … He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be.”

On Tuesday, Courteney Cox revisited a fan favorite: The moment where the audience found out that Chandler and Monica had hooked up in London (Season 4 finale). Matt LeBlanc was the first cast member to speak out individually about Perry, writing, “I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much Love. And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”

