Lisa Bonet files for divorce from estranged husband Jason Momoa following separation: Reports

Following their separation two years ago, Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa are bringing their marriage to a close.

Bonet filed for divorce from estranged husband Momoa on Friday, according to court documents obtained by People magazine, Entertainment Tonight and Today.com. The “Cosby Show” actress cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the couple’s split and listed their date of separation as Oct. 7, 2020.

USA TODAY has reached out to representatives for Bonet and Momoa for comment.

According to the outlets, Bonet requested joint legal and physical custody of her children with the “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” star in the divorce filing. The former couple shares daughter Lola, 16, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 15.

Lisa Bonet, left, has reportedly filed for divorce from estranged husband Jason Momoa after the former couple announced their separation in January 2022.

According to the outlets, Bonet has also petitioned the court to not give spousal support to herself or Momoa. The distribution of Bonet and Momoa’s joint assets and property has been “confirmed and agreed between the parties,” per Today.com.

Bonet and Momoa announced they were "parting ways in marriage" in a joint statement shared on Momoa's Instagram page in January 2022.

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times," said the couple, who started dating in 2005 and officially tied the knot in October 2017. "A revolution is unfolding ~ and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring."

Momoa and Bonet added that they chose to announce their split "not because we think it’s newsworthy," but so that "as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty."

"The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived," the then-couple said. "We free each other ~ to be who we are learning to become…"

Bonet also shares a daughter, 35-year-old actress Zoë Kravitz, with her former husband, singer-songwriter Lenny Kravitz.

'The love between us carries on': Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet announce split after 16 years together

Jason Momoa: Actor thanks fans for giving his family 'space' and 'privacy' following split from Lisa Bonet

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lisa Bonet files for divorce from estranged husband Jason Momoa