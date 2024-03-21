Lisa Ann Walter would 'love' reunion with 'The Parent Trap' co-star Lindsay Lohan

Chessy is up for a reunion with twins Hallie Parker and Annie James.

Lisa Ann Walter, who portrayed the nanny Chessy in the 1998 Lindsay Lohan-led "The Parent Trap," has been toying with how she could stage an on-camera reunion with Lohan, 37.

"I would love to go back for another version of ('The Parent Trap')," Walter, 60, told People on Saturday.

The "Abbott Elementary" star, who plays Philadelphia school teacher Melissa Schemmenti added: "Or if (Lohan) wants to come on to our show, I’d love that, too." The ABC sitcom has had guest stars including Taraji P. Henson, Ayo Edebiri, Sabrina Brier and more since premiering in 2021.

This isn't the first time Walter has floated around the idea. In January, she told Entertainment Tonight Lohan could play her "relative since we're both redheads," adding that her former co-star is a natural redhead whereas she is not.

Released in July 1998, “The Parent Trap” – a remake of the 1961 romantic comedy starring Hayley Mills – featured a 12-year-old Lohan in her feature-film debut. She portrayed sisters Hallie and Annie, a pair of estranged siblings who scheme to get their parents back together upon realizing they have a twin. Dennis Quaid and Natasha Richardson played the girls’ parents, Nick Parker and Elizabeth James.

Lohan recently shared on “The Drew Barrymore Show” that she caught her son Luai watching her breakout film.

"I just wrapped a movie four days ago, and I came home from work and my son was getting ready for dinnertime," Lohan told host Drew Barrymore on the March 14 episode. "And I opened the door, and he was watching ‘The Parent Trap.’ It was just on the TV."

Lohan previously announced that she and husband Bader Shammas had welcomed a "beautiful, healthy son" in July 2022, Lohan's representative Leslie Sloane confirmed to USA TODAY. The newborn's exact birth date was not released. Luai is an Arabic name that means “shield” or “protector.”

"I just started to cry because I'm like, he doesn't even know that's mommy yet,” Lohan continued. “I was like, do I turn it off? And he was kind of just staring. Because maybe, my voice is still similar to how it was then, so I was like, maybe he knows a little bit that it's me ‘cause it sounds like me. But it was a really magical moment. I took tons of pictures of it."

